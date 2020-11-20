Philips Hue Outdoor Lightstrip drops to $76, more from $25 ahead of Black Friday

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip for $76.63 shipped. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer is good for a $13 price cut, marks the lowest we’ve seen since May, and is the second-best price to date. With a weatherproof design, this outdoor light strip brings the Philips Hue experience to the patio, garden, or elsewhere on your property. It ties in with the rest of your Hue accessories for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control, can cast off multicolor lighting, and measures seven feet in length. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more Philips Hue deals from $25.

Other Philips Hue deals:

If you’re looking to upgrade your smart home, now is a great time as more and more Black Friday discounts go live. Amazon’s Ring camera sale from $35 is now being joined by discounts on Arlo security systems, Schlage and August Smart Locks from $100, and everything else in our smart home guide. Then check out all of the best deals that are on the way.

Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip features:

nstantly increase your home’s curb appeal by adding smart lights to the exterior of your home. With 16 million colors and warm-to-cool white light, there are countless possibilities from highlighting garden features to illuminating dark walkways. Completely flexible, the outdoor lightstrip lets you shape, bend and manipulate it to shine any way you want, any where you want. Use the included mounting clips for limitless possibilities such as underneath a table, along the edge of a deck or out in the garden.

