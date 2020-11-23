Arlo Black Friday sale up to 33% off: Ultra 2 $500, Pro 3 $300, Video Doorbell $100, more

Amazon is discounting a selection of Arlo smart home security cameras and systems ahead of Black Friday starting at $100 shipped. Our top pick is on the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera System at $499.99. Typically fetching $600, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the third time we’ve seen this package on sale. As the newest home security offering from Arlo, the new Ultra 2 Spotlight cameras carry over a similar waterproof design from its predecessors alongside 4K HDR video recording and HomeKit integration. There’s also some improvements like dual-band Wi-Fi support for more reliable access and increased range, as well as 4K cloud storage and advanced object detection with Arlo Smart. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable Arlo deals:

Don’t forget, we’re also still seeing the Arlo Essential Camera bundle on sale, which delivers one of the brand’s video doorbells and two cameras for $249. That’s alongside all of the other Black Friday deals live in our smart home guide, like Amazon and Google’s collection of smart speakers and more.

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera system features:

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera delivers ultimate peace of mind with advanced wire-free 4K video and premium 2-way audio, color night vision, and enhanced range. Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera also includes a trial of Arlo Smart service and rolling 30-day cloud recording in 4K.*

