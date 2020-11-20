Stealthily cloak the big screen with a Samsung Frame TV from $478 (Up to $600 off)

Amazon is offering the Samsung 43-inch Frame QLED 4K TV for $797.99 shipped. Matched at BuyDig, Dell, Sam’s Club, and B&H. That’s $200 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best Amazon offer we’ve tracked. If you’re like me, you appreciate technology that not only blends in with its surroundings, but actually looks great to boot. Samsung’s Frame TV lineup easily fits into that category with a slim and sleek appearance that mimics a piece of wall art. This 2020 model spans 43 inches and delivers a crisp 4K viewing experience. A built-in Art Mode showcases “beautiful works of art when you’re not watching TV.” Smart home enthusiasts are bound to love that Alexa is inside, making it a cinch to control lighting, smart outlets, and the list goes on. Connectivity options include four HDMI ports, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Samsung Frame TV discounts priced as low as $478.

More Samsung Frame TV discounts:

If you have a reasonably-thin television already, you can probably modernize your setup with an AmazonBasics No-Stud TV Wall Mount Bracket at $28. Not only is it a cinch to install, a slim design means it only pushes your TV out by an inch. It’s ready to accommodate 32- to 80-inch TVs.

For all your other TV needs, be sure to peruse our Best of Black Friday 2020 roundup. This handy guide highlights all of the upcoming deals at major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and the list goes on. Our favorite involves a VIZIO 70-inch 4K model at $478. It doesn’t stop there, peruse the full list to find other options priced from $150.

Samsung 43-inch Frame QLED 4K TV features:

Quantum dots produce over a billion shades of color that stay true-to-life even in bright scenes.

This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.

Elevate your space and make The Frame your own by enhancing it with a frame in black, white, beige or walnut

