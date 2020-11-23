TicWatch Pro Smartwatch hits Amazon low of $180 (Save 30%), more from $102

MobvoiUS via Amazon is currently offering its TicWatch Pro 2020 Wear OS Smartwatch for $179.99 shipped. Typically fetching $260, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $28, and marks a new all-time low. As the latest version of TicWatch’s wearable lineup, the Pro Smartwatch delivers a 1.39-inch dual display alongside up to 30-day battery life and some enhancements over its predecessor. One main upgrade here is double the RAM as before, which leads to snappier interfaces and shorter load times. You can also count on the usual assortment of fitness tracking specs like sleep and heart rate monitoring, as well as GPS functionality and more. Rated 4.4/5 star from 735 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for additional TicWatch deals starting at $102.

Alongside today’s TicWatch sale, Black Friday is proving to be a great time to refresh your smartwatch or fitness tracker with plenty of other deals. New all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 6 and SE delivers up to $120 in savings and are joined by Samsung’s Galaxy smartwatches from $50 and even deals on the latest Fitbit offerings.

TicWatch Pro 2020 Smartwatch features:

Compared to the TicWatch Pro, the newest TicWatch Pro 2020 offers double the memory with 1GB of RAM. The upgraded RAM will provide a noticeable performance boost and increased responsiveness, providing an overall smoother experience when opening and using multiple apps and accessing notifications. The upgrade will also allow users to access more accurate health, sleep and fitness data tracking.

