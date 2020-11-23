Amazon’s Citizen Watch Sale offers styles up to 60% off from $62 shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 60% off Citizen watches. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Eco-Drive Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch for $201.32 shipped. Regularly priced at $325, that’s the second lowest rate we’ve seen in over five months. This watch would make a great holiday gift idea and the all black design is very on-trend. It can be dressed up or down seamlessly and it features a water-resistant dial. Better yet, the watch recharges in any light, so it was designed to last for years to come. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 440 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Citizen include:

However, if you currently wear an Apple Watch, you can find new bands discounted from $29. Plus, Fossil’s Black Friday Sale is live with 40% off sitewide as well as free delivery.

Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch features:

Gunmetal-tone stainless steel watch with tonal bezel and dial featuring three subdials and date window between four and five o’clock. The watch has a bracelet band

48 mm stainless steel case with mineral dial window,Water Resistance : WR100/10Bar/333ft, Swimming, Showering & Snorkeling

Japanese quartz movement with analog display

Stainless steel band with Fold-over-clasp-with-hidden-double-push-button closure.Water Resistance : WR100/10Bar/333ft, Swimming, Showering & Snorkeling,but not scuba diving

