Amazon’s Citizen Watch Sale offers styles up to 60% off from $62 shipped, today only

-
AmazonFashion
40% off From $62

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 60% off Citizen watches. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Eco-Drive Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch for $201.32 shipped. Regularly priced at $325, that’s the second lowest rate we’ve seen in over five months. This watch would make a great holiday gift idea and the all black design is very on-trend. It can be dressed up or down seamlessly and it features a water-resistant dial. Better yet, the watch recharges in any light, so it was designed to last for years to come. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 440 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Citizen include:

However, if you currently wear an Apple Watch, you can find new bands discounted from $29. Plus, Fossil’s Black Friday Sale is live with 40% off sitewide as well as free delivery.

Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch features:

  • Gunmetal-tone stainless steel watch with tonal bezel and dial featuring three subdials and date window between four and five o’clock. The watch has a bracelet band
  • 48 mm stainless steel case with mineral dial window,Water Resistance : WR100/10Bar/333ft, Swimming, Showering & Snorkeling
  • Japanese quartz movement with analog display
  • Stainless steel band with Fold-over-clasp-with-hidden-double-push-button closure.Water Resistance : WR100/10Bar/333ft, Swimming, Showering & Snorkeling,but not scuba diving

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch Series 6/SE takes u...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save $72

Citizen Eco-Drive, Fossil, and Skagen timepieces fall as low as $49 (Up to $72 off)

$94.50 Learn More
Save 30%

Amazon’s broad watch sale takes Timex, Fossil, Citizen, + more timepieces as low as $20

From $20 Learn More
Save 51%

Timex’s open-heart Self-Winder hits new low, more Citizen, Fossil, Skagen timepieces from $49

From $49 Learn More
50% off

Contigo stainless steel travel mugs start from just $6 Prime shipped today (50% off)

From $6 Learn More
30% off

The North Face’s Black Friday Sale starts today! Score 30% off popular jackets, more

From $15 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Belkin Black Friday sale: Thunderbolt 3 hubs, Qi chargers, more from $15 (Up to 50% off)

$15+ Learn More
Save 50%

Amazon slashes up to 50% off Anova’s Smart Sous Vide Cookers for Black Friday

From $139 Learn More
Reg. $60

Black Friday game deals: FIFA 21, Marvel’s Avengers, Crash 4, Mafia, NBA 2K21, more

$27+ Learn More