The totallee Black Friday sale is now live with up to 30% off its entire collection of iPhone 12 cases and more. Last we heard from the brand it was offering 25% off its new sheaths for the iPhone 12, but today’s deals are even deeper. After being impressed with its barely-there iPhone 12 lineup in our hands-on Tested review, we are now tracking the best prices we have ever seen on the latest from totallee. All of the details are down below. 

totallee Black Friday sale:

The totallee Black Friday sale covers all of the latest model iPhones from Apple including various colorways (including new Pacific blue options) as well as its slightly more protective clear case. All of its covers, from iPhone 12 mini right through to the latest Pro Max model, carry a regular $39 price tag and are now available at 30% off using code DEAL4BFCM at checkout. 

That means, for example, you can score the totallee Thin iPhone 12 Pro Case for $27.30 shipped directly from the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Again, that’s 30% off and the best we have tracked. At just 0.02-inches thick, these cases are among the most minimalist options out there while still providing some light protection against scratches. The slightly raised lip adds a bit of peace of mind when placing your precious device’s camera array down on the tabletop while a snug fit rounds out the feature set here. Learn more in our review

And remember, today’s totallee Black Friday sale promo code takes 30% off the entire lineup of iPhone cases, not just the latest models. You can browse through all of the options right here

Speaking of Black Friday iPhone case deals, be sure to check out today’s Pad & Quill event, the now live Nomad event with up to 30% off iPhone accessories, and Verizon’s Black Friday sale for some of this year’s best iPhone 12 deals. We also spotted Apple’s official iPhone cases on sale from $10 right now.

More on the totallee Thin iPhone 12 Pro Case:

  • ULTRA THIN. Only 0.02 inches thin. No bulk. One of the thinnest iPhone 12 Pro cases on the market that helps you maintain the original beauty of your iPhone. This is the most pocket-friendly case for iPhone 12 Pro
  • EVERYDAY PROTECTION. Keep your iPhone looking like new by protecting it from scratches and minor drops. A raised “lip” around the camera prevents damage to the lens. Pair it with a totallee screen protector for extra protection
  • BETTER QUALITY. Unlike similar products this thin iPhone 12 Pro case is designed to perfectly fit your phone and not become loose and peel off your phone. Quality you can trust from a USA-based company

