Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 falls to new all-time low at $50 (Save 50%), more

-
AmazonPortable Bluetooth SpeakersUltimate Ears
Reg. $100 $50

Amazon is currently offering the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 for $49.99 shipped in a variety of colors. Down from $100, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Packing 360-degree sound into a compact design, Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM 2 is complemented by IP67 water-resistance and a stylish fabric-wrapped design. On top of its 13-hour playback on a single charge, it can also float in the pool or tub and supports pairing two of the speakers together for stereo sound. Over 3,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can see why we deemed it the “best speaker of the year” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99. Down from its $180 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 41% in savings and is a new Amazon all-time low. Sporting much of the same overall design and water-resistance, MEGABOOM packs 20-hour playback and an even more capable internal audio array compared to the featued WONDERBOOM 2. Over 2,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Over in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide, you’ll find additional discounts to take advantage of, including everything in JBL’s up to 60% off Black Friday sale. Then be sure to check out all of the price cuts from Sonos on its popular smart speakers at $100 off.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 features:

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is a super portable speaker that rocks a surprisingly big sound — anywhere. Heading outside? Hit the all-new Outdoor Boost for louder, crisper audio that’s specially tuned for outdoor listening. With 13 hours of battery life, it’ll rage ‘till dawn. It’s got a rating of IP67, so it’s super waterproof. And dustproof. And it floats.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…

Ultimate Ears

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch Series 6/SE takes u...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $170

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Speaker falls to new all-time low at $100 (Save $70)

$100 Learn More
Up to 75% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $27 (33% off), more

From $3 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $24 (20% off), more

From $4 Learn More
Shop now

Bose Black Friday sale is live with speakers, earbuds, gaming headsets, more from $79

From $79 Learn More
Up to 50% off

ASTRO’s A10 Xbox headset drops to $40, Turtle Beach Recon 200 now $30 (Up to 50% off)

From $30 Learn More
Save up to 50%

Upgrade your home theater’s audio with Sony speakers from $73 (Up to 50% off)

From $73 Learn More
20% off

Parallels Black Friday price drops now live, 20% off Desktop 16 + more

$64 Learn More
25% off

Mountain Hardwear’s Holiday Sale takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping

From $20 Learn More