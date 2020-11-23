Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 falls to new all-time low at $50 (Save 50%), more

Amazon is currently offering the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 for $49.99 shipped in a variety of colors. Down from $100, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Packing 360-degree sound into a compact design, Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM 2 is complemented by IP67 water-resistance and a stylish fabric-wrapped design. On top of its 13-hour playback on a single charge, it can also float in the pool or tub and supports pairing two of the speakers together for stereo sound. Over 3,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can see why we deemed it the “best speaker of the year” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99. Down from its $180 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 41% in savings and is a new Amazon all-time low. Sporting much of the same overall design and water-resistance, MEGABOOM packs 20-hour playback and an even more capable internal audio array compared to the featued WONDERBOOM 2. Over 2,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 features:

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is a super portable speaker that rocks a surprisingly big sound — anywhere. Heading outside? Hit the all-new Outdoor Boost for louder, crisper audio that’s specially tuned for outdoor listening. With 13 hours of battery life, it’ll rage ‘till dawn. It’s got a rating of IP67, so it’s super waterproof. And dustproof. And it floats.

