Early Black Friday SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker deals from $47.50 (Reg. $80+)

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundle for $49.99 shipped. Also matched at Walmart and Target where RedCard holders can score it for $47.50 shipped. Regularly closer to $90, today’s offer is up to $40 in savings and the lowest we can find. Scoring this deal now will ensure you have homemade sparkling water for the holidays as this bundle also includes a CO2 cylinder and a BPA-free mixer bottle. Each cylinder can make up to 60-liters of delicious carbonated water which can then be stored and enjoyed in the included bottle. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You might want to consider using your savings towards some extra carbonating bottles with the twin pack going for under $20 Prime shipped. Another option would be on the SodaStream Fruit Drops Variety Pack to add some extra flavor to your sparkling water. 

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg for kitchenware Black Friday deals that are now live. We have huge price drops on Instant Pot cookers, Anova sous vide machines, a Brita Gold Box starting from $24.50, and much more right here

More on the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker:

  • Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button
  • Includes: sparkling water maker, 60L Co2 cylinder, and 1 liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle
  • Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water
  • Compatible with all Soda Stream flavors and Soda Stream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the Soda Stream glass carafe
  • Visit Soda Stream online or call our sparkling water specialists at 1-800-763-2258 to Learn more about our products or refill your Co2 cylinder

