Greenworks Black Friday sale up to 35% off: Lawn Mower $201, Snow Thrower $227, more

Black Friday 2020
Amazon has kicked-off a wide-ranging Greenworks Black Friday sale today with up to 35% off a number of electric tools and accessories. Free shipping is available on the entire sale. Our top pick is the G-MAX 40V 16-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $200.91. As a comparison, it originally sold for $299 but trends around $275 more recently. This is the best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon in nearly 3-years. If you’re looking to make the jump to an electric lawn mower, this is a great option. You’ll receive a 16-inch cutting width that’s powered by a 40V motor and included 4Ah battery. This model also has an included clipping bag, as well, that will help keep your lawn clean. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

Amazon also has the Greenworks 20-inch 40V Electric Snow Thrower for $227.10. That’s down from the usual $300 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. The snow is starting to fall or will be soon, so now is a great time to make the switch to an all-electric setup. Notable features here include a 20-inch blowing width, fully cordless design, and a bundle 4Ah battery. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of the Greenworks Black Friday sale over at Amazon on this landing page. We also have a number of notable price drops in our Green Deals guide, as well. That includes a great price on the ecobee3 lite smart thermostat with HomeKit support that’s down to $120 with added sensors.

Greenworks G-MAX 40V Electric Lawn Mower features:

  • G-MAX 40V 4Ah Li-Ion Battery (Model 29472) powers multiple tools for complete yard work system–includes 1-4Ah Battery and Charger
  • Single lever 5-position height adjustment offers cutting height range from 1-1/4 inch to 3-3/8-inch for the best cut in all environments
  • 2-in-1 feature offers rear bagging and mulching capability for multiple use. Cuts 400m2 on a single charge. Nice even cut for all grass types

