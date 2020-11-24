ecobee3 lite packs HomeKit support, two room sensors, more at $120 (Save 40%)

Woot currently offers the ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat bundled with two Room Sensors for $119.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Typically fetching closer to $200, the thermostat itself is down to $149 right now, with today’s offer saving you 40% and marking the best we’ve seen to date on the package. With winter weather on the horizon, adding the ecobee3 lite into your setup is a great way to enjoy Siri-enabled climate control. There’s also automatic scheduling, as well as Alexa and Assistant support. Plus, the included Room Sensors allow you to take local temperature readings into consideration. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on a smart thermostat yet, picking up this programmable Honeywell option for $47 is a great alternative, that’ll also let you save some cash. Sure you won’t find the voice control or bundled sensors, but this option does support 7-day scheduling to create a more personalized heating schedule throughout the winter.

You can also still grab the ecobee SmartThermostat for $199 right now at $50 off, as well as everything else in our smart home guide. Highlights so far today include a collection of Z-Wave accessories from $30 alongside TP-Link’s Black Friday sale on Kasa gear starting at $13.

ecobee3 lite features:

Ensure uncompromised comfort with this ecobee3 lite smart thermostat. Its DataRhythm technology provides intuitive temperature adjustment based on the current weather, family schedules, desired settings and information from room sensors for efficient operation.

