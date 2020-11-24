Polk Audio soundbars now up to 33% off for Black Friday from $139

Amazon is currently discounted a selection of Polk Audio soundbars headlined by its MagniFi Max SR Soundbar for $399 shipped. Typically fetching $599, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, beats our previous mention by $101, and is the best we’ve seen in 2020. Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR delivers a 5.1-channel audio setup to your home theater complete with the soundbar itself, as well as two wireless satellite speakers and a subwoofer for added bass. On top of built-in HDMI and optical ports, you’re also looking at Chromecast features for expanding your Google whole-home audio setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 740 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more from $139.

Other Polk Audio soundbars deals:

For more ways to expand your home theater, you’ll definitely want to swing by our roundup of the best TV deals so far with options starting from $130 ahead of Black Friday. Or if you’re more of a Samsung fan, we’re seeing a few the brand’s soundbars on sale from $148.

Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR features:

The MagniFi MAX SR 400W 5.1-Channel Soundbar and Wireless Surround System from Polk Audio includes the MAX sound bar, wireless subwoofer, and two wireless surround speakers. Compatible with most TVs via HDMI ARC or optical, this soundbar system delivers room-filling home theater sound via Dolby Digital 5.1. VoiceAdjust and surround sound technologies make for clear, crisp dialogue and immersive listening.

