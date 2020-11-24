Save 50% on Urbanears’ stylish Bluetooth speakers and headphones from $50

-
Save 50% $50+

Amazon is currently offering the Urbanears Ralis Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99 shipped in a variety of colors. Also available at B&H. Usually fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a straight 50% discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low. Urbanears Ralis delivers a minimalist, yet colorful speaker design that pairs with a water-resistant casing. On top of its built-in handle, there’s also Bluetooth 5.0 support and 20-hours playback on a single charge. Urbanears also says that despite its compact size, Ralis can still “recreate rich and spatial sound.” Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon is offering the Urbanears Plattan 2 Bluetooth Headphones for $49.99 in a variety of colors. Down from the usual $100 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a similar, colorful design as the featured Urbanears speaker, these headphones deliver over 30-hour battery life, a built-in control knob for adjusting volume, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 695 customers.

Then head over to our portable Bluetooth speaker guide for even more price cuts. We’re currently tracking a new all-time low on a pair of Ultimate Ears speakers starting at $50, which are both 50% off the usual price tags. But then you’ll want to swing by our Black Friday hub for all of the best offers rolling in ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

Urbanears Ralis Speaker features:

Stream high-quality audio while on the go with this mist gray Urbanears Ralis portable speaker. The rechargeable battery offers up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, and the control buttons on the top panel let you handle playback seamlessly. This Urbanears Ralis portable speaker has a carrying strap for convenient ferrying, and Bluetooth connectivity means you can play music from a distance of up to 30 feet.

