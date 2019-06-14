With plenty of Bluetooth speaker options on the market today, Urbanears has brought to the party the Ralis – a portable speaker with minimalist design and modern features. 20+ hours of playtime and the ability to connect up to three devices at once to share DJ duty make the Ralis great for parties. Check out the video below.

Urbanears has built their brand on beautifully designed and often quite colorful headphones that are at home in an urban setting. Coming in at $199.99, the Ralis features that same attention to design that makes it look, feel and sound like a premium product.

Out of the box

Getting the Ralis out of the box is quick since there isn’t much inside. The speaker, power cable and some literature round out the contents. Three color options are available to fit your style – Haute Red, Slate Blue and this Slate Grey. The matte finish has a slightly rough texture which makes the speaker feel plenty durable. With 20+ hours of play time, the Ralis doesn’t need to be charged very often and will only take two hours to get back to 100%.

Urbanears Ralis: Video

A clean, modern design makes the Ralis look and feel like a premium product that feels at home as the life of the party. Minimal branding, clean grills on the front and back, flat buttons with a satisfying feel when depressed and flip up cover for connection ports on the back all contribute to the hi-quality feel of the Ralis. Everything is clearly labeled and easy to find.

In Use

Connecting to the Ralis via Bluetooth 5.0 is a breeze and should get deliver around 30-feet of range. Buttons on top of the speaker let DJ’s control the playlist on the Ralis or from a connected device. In use, having three devices can be neat as long as the DJs play along. Starting a new song a device will override what the other device is paying.

Weighing in at just over six pounds and measuring 7.6 x 5.4 x 7.2-inches, the Ralis probably isn’t going to be a stuff in your backpack kind of speaker like some other small, popular speakers. But it is IPX2 water resistant and with its impressive 20 hour battery life, the Ralis can be used nearly anywhere to keep the party going all day. It even features a USB port to charge a phone while away from traditional power sources.

How does it sound?

Urbanears claims 50-20 khz frequency response from the Ralis – and from my experience it sounds great – plenty of low end and nice crisp highs. I would say it has a more contoured sound with boosted lows and highs rather than a pure sound signature. Of course audio preferences vary from ear-to-ear, but to me this kind of sound makes perfect sense for it’s design. The boosted lows feel welcomed when using the speaker outside for a summer party get-together. The Ralis gets plenty loud for its size and retains audio quality up to max volume without distorting the low end. A Blumlein sound technique places speakers at 90° to create a wider area of coverage. I’m not sure how drastic of a difference this makes, but the Ralis sounds good – and not just directly in front of it.

Conclusion

All-in-all, Ralis from Urbanears is a great looking and performing portable speaker. A clean minimalist design and notable features make it perfect to pack along on summer adventures. It would be right in its element for tailgating, summer parties, pop up shops and any other situation that requires great long lasting audio on the go. If you want to peruse the portable Bluetooth field a bit, take a look at our ever updated guide to Bluetooth speakers here.

