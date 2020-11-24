Save up to 28% on Z-Wave dimmer switches, sensors, hubs, and more from $30

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of GE, Aeotec, and other Z-Wave smart home accessories starting at $30 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is a 2-pack of GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Dimmer Switches for $65.59. Down from $90, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount and marks a new all-time low. These are the second-generation dimmer switches with a new QuickFit design that makes in-wall installation a breeze. Each of the included switches will pair with a variety of smart home hubs like SmartThings or Ring and let you tie overhead lights into the rest of your setup. They also double as range extenders, as well. Over 415 customers have left as 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more Z-Wave Black Friday offers.

Those just getting started with their Z-Wave setups won’t want to miss out on another one of Amazon’s price cuts today, with the Aeotec Z-Stick Gen5 dropping to $43.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $55, today’s offer is one of the best deals we’ve tracked to date and $1 under our previous mention. Pairing the Aeotec Z-Stick Gen5 with a Raspberry Pi or NAS can let you build your own Z-Wave hub for expanding your setup. We found it to be one of the most compelling options out there in our hands-on review and customers generally agree with its 4.2/5 star rating.

Other Z-Wave Black Friday deals:

Then head over to our smart home guide for additional ways to expand your setup. We’re currently tracking quite a few TP-Link Kasa offers that have gone live ahead of Black Friday, with prices starting at $13. Ranging from Alexa and Assistant-enabled filament bulbs to outdoor smart plugs, this sale is worth a look if the Z-Wave gear won’t do.

GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Dimmer Switch features:

Control the device remotely with your smartphone and voice commands when connected to a compatible hub or enjoy manual ON/OFF operation and brightness adjustment from the dimmer. Home automation is simple through custom scenes, personalized scheduling and convenient alerts.

