TP-Link Black Friday sale: Smart filament bulbs, light strips, Wi-Fi systems, more from $13

TP-Link's Black Friday offers are now live at Amazon with a selection of smart home accessories, Wi-Fi systems, and more from $12. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Filament LED KL60 Bulb for $13.99. Typically fetching $20 and having just dropped to $17, today's offer saves you an extra 18% and matches the all-time low. Differing from the average smart bulb look, TP-Link's Kasa lights bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your setup. These bulbs come equipped with support for Alexa and Assistant, all while not needing to be paired with a hub. Connecting over Wi-Fi, you'll be able to change brightness and more through the smartphone app, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 435 customers.

Other notable TP-Link deals:

TP-Link Smart Filament LED Bulb features:

Enjoy illumination in any room with this TP-Link Kasa filament smart bulb. Integrated Wi-Fi technology lets you pair the bulb with your smartphone to monitor energy consumption, while voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant makes operation simple. This filament smart bulb is a great choice for open or vintage style lighting fixtures and is dimmable to suit a variety of environments.

