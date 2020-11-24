TP-Link Black Friday sale: Smart filament bulbs, light strips, Wi-Fi systems, more from $13

TP-Link’s Black Friday offers are now live at Amazon with a selection of smart home accessories, Wi-Fi systems, and more from $12. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Filament LED KL60 Bulb for $13.99. Typically fetching $20 and having just dropped to $17, today’s offer saves you an extra 18% and matches the all-time low. Differing from the average smart bulb look, TP-Link’s Kasa lights bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your setup. These bulbs come equipped with support for Alexa and Assistant, all while not needing to be paired with a hub. Connecting over Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to change brightness and more through the smartphone app, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 435 customers. Head below for everything else on sale ahead of Black Friday.

Other notable TP-Link deals:

Our smart home guide is packed with deals already as the Black Friday savings continue to roll in. You can currently score discounted smart locks, LIFX HomeKit lighting, and much more. Then dive into our roundup of all of the other best networking deals out there, including the first price cut on NETGEAR’s new Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System at $380.

TP-Link Smart Filament LED Bulb features:

Enjoy illumination in any room with this TP-Link Kasa filament smart bulb. Integrated Wi-Fi technology lets you pair the bulb with your smartphone to monitor energy consumption, while voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant makes operation simple. This filament smart bulb is a great choice for open or vintage style lighting fixtures and is dimmable to suit a variety of environments.

