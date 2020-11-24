Twelve South Black Friday sale now live with up to 33% off Mac accessories, more

Twelve South has kicked off its annual Black Friday sale at Amazon with up to 35% off accessories for your Mac, iPad, and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the TimerPorter for Apple Watch at $33.80. As a comparison, it regularly goes for $45 and today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in months. Twelve South’s TimePorter delivers an all-in-one solution for avid travelers and Apple Watch enthusiasts. Includes a compact case which holds Watch bands, charging cords, and more. A cutout on the top lets holds a power puck in place for charging at night. I’ve had one in my arsenal for a few years now, and it’s a great way to stay organized when away from home. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

There are plenty of smartphone accessory deals to go around this morning as Black Friday week gets underway. That includes price drops this morning on iOttie car mounts, Anker’s Black Friday sale, and Samsung EVO microSD cards.

Twelve South TimePorter features:

Compact travel case for your essential Apple Watch accessories

Holds magnetic charging disk, power adapter and extra bands

Built-in spool neatly manages extra cable while charging

Opens to create a multi-angle travel charging stand

Does not include charging cable, USB charger or Apple Watch band

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!