Outfit your Mac with top-rated Macally accessories from $10

Amazon has kicked off a Macally Black Friday sale today with notable discounts on accessories and more for the latest from Apple. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the Macally Wired Mac Keyboard for $23.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for upwards of $40 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model features a fully-wired design with an integrated USB-A port, numeric pad, and more. There’s over 21 different shortcuts baked into the keyboard itself, helping to make yourself more efficient along the way. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More Macally Black Friday deals can be found below.

More Black Friday deals:

Our smartphone accessories guide is filled with early Black Friday deals and it’s not even Thanksgiving yet. You can score notable prices on Caudabe’s sleek iPhone cases from $17 and mophie has a great sale on-going at Amazon with deal starting at $16. Twelve South is also hosting its own promotion in the lead up to Black Friday at Amazon, as well, that’s worth a look for Apple-centric accessories.

Macally Wired Mac Keyboard features:

COMFORTABLE FULL-SIZE KEYBOARD LAYOUT: Our wired apple keyboard is the perfect addition to your workplace. Designed with an ergonomic tilt with anti-slide grips, 10 key numeric keypad, and thin keycaps, you will be able to conquer your workload easily.

21 SHORTCUTS: The intuitive Apple keyboard shortcuts map perfectly to your mac computer. You will have the ability to navigate through apps, controls, and gestures (sleep/force quit/ spotlight) with the push of a button.

PRECISE AND RESPONSIVE: Expect 100% accuracy when typing with our wired mac keyboard. All 110 scissor-key (quiet) switches allow you to type fast with no skipped keys with 6 key roll-over rate (ability to read up to 6 keystrokes pressed simultaneously).

