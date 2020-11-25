Apple Watch Series 3 is $119 for a limited time, go quick!

Update: Now matched at Amazon!

One of the most anticipated Black Friday deals of the year is now available, Apple Watch Series 3 is down to $119 shipped at Walmart for a limited time. This was one of the most popular deals last year and we’re expecting it to go quickly again this time around. Regularly $169 or more, today’s deal matches the all-time low price dating back to Black Friday 2019. While there are newer Apple Watch models out there on sale this Black Friday, it’s tough to beat the value of Series 3 at today’s price. The third-generation Apple Watch features a swimproof design, all of the usual fitness tracking features, and more all wrapped in a budget-friendly price tag.

With your savings, grab a new Sport Loop band for workouts and more. This strap is available in a wide range of colors from $8. If that doesn’t fit the bill, jump over to our roundup for even more alternatives from $5.

At this time, both Apple Watch Series 6 and SE are being heavily discounted for Black Friday. You can save up to $120 off the regular going rate, marking new all-time lows on various listings at Amazon and other retailers. Get all the latest details right here. Meanwhile, Apple Watch Series 5 is $250 off for a limited time, as well.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

GPS

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swim proof

watchOS 5

Dual-core processor for faster app performance

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swimproof so you’re always read for the pool or ocean

Alumninum case

