Latest Beats headphones get Black Friday discounts from $100

This year’s Black Friday pricing on Beats wireless headphones is now live at Amazon. You can grab the latest Powerbeats in your choice of three colors for $99.95. Free shipping is available for all. That’s a 33% price drop from the regular going rate, $20 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. The refreshed Powerbeats wireless earbuds offer Apple’s new H1 chip with up to 15-hours of listening time on a single charge. You can also leverage Siri and more, all in one sleek package. We loved them in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree. More Black Friday Beats deals below.

Meanwhile, the upgraded Powerbeats Pro are discounted to $159.95 as part of Black Friday, too. That’s down from the usual $250 price tag and a match of the best offer we’ve seen. Powerbeats Pro delivers the latest in audio from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range and features like Hey Siri. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Beats Solo Pro is also discounted to $169.99 throughout Black Friday week. This price may drop a touch more on Thanksgiving Day, but otherwise, this is right in-line with what we expect and down from the usual $300 price tag. The over-ear design here is highlighted by up to 22-hours of battery life, Apple’s H1 chip, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Prefer AirPods? You can score the latest model with wireless charging case for $150, which is down from the usual $199 price tag. More details here.

Powerbeats feature:

  • High-performance wireless earphones
  • Up to 15 hours of listening time
  • Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for comfort and stability
  • Reinforced, sleek design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts or running
  • Improved connection speed via the Apple H1 headphone chip

