Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers now up to 50% off from $60

Amazon is discounting a selection of Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers today with prices starting at $60 shipped. Headlining is the Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire Premium Smartwatch for $849.99. Typically selling for $1,000, today’s offer is good for a $131 discount, marks one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. With a rugged stainless steel casing and band to match, Garmin’s Fenix 6 Sapphire delivers a premium wearable experience. On top of its 48-day battery life, there’s also heart rate monitoring, Pulse Ox, sleep monitoring, and more. Plus, you’ll be able to take advantage of GPS featues as well as built-in topographic maps. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for even more Garmin deals from $60.

Other notable Garmin deals:

There hasn’t been a better time this year to refresh your smartwatch, as all of today’s Garmin offers are joined by ongoing price cuts on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 and SE models from $230. You can also grab Series 5 model at up to $250 off. Or just score one of Fitbit’s latest wearables at a new all-time low from $50.

Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire features:

Add mapping, music, intelligent pace Planning and more to your workouts with the Fenix 6 Pro and Fenix 6 Sapphire multisport GPS watches. Designed for all-day wearability, these rugged devices put advanced training status, running/cycling dynamics and environmentally adjusted Vo2 Max estimates right at your fingertips. Plus, a first-of-its-kind pacepro feature helps keep your pacing strategy on track — providing grade-adjusted guidance as you run a course. You’ll have preloaded topo maps and ski maps for more than 2, 000 worldwide ski resorts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!