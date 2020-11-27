Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers now up to 50% off from $40

-
AmazonBlack Friday 2020Fitness TrackerGarmin
$60+

Update: Amazon’s Black Friday Deals is now discounting an additional collection of Garmin smartwatches and fitness priced from $40. Shop everything in the sale right here, and then head below for more of the best Garmin wearable discounts for Black Friday.

Amazon is discounting a selection of Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers today with prices starting at $60 shipped. Headlining is the Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire Premium Smartwatch for $849.99. Typically selling for $1,000, today’s offer is good for a $131 discount, marks one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. With a rugged stainless steel casing and band to match, Garmin’s Fenix 6 Sapphire delivers a premium wearable experience. On top of its 48-day battery life, there’s also heart rate monitoring, Pulse Ox, sleep monitoring, and more. Plus, you’ll be able to take advantage of GPS featues as well as built-in topographic maps. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for even more Garmin deals from $60.

Other notable Garmin deals:

There hasn’t been a better time this year to refresh your smartwatch, as all of today’s Garmin offers are joined by ongoing price cuts on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 and SE models from $230. You can also grab Series 5 model at up to $250 off. Or just score one of Fitbit’s latest wearables at a new all-time low from $50.

Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire features:

Add mapping, music, intelligent pace Planning and more to your workouts with the Fenix 6 Pro and Fenix 6 Sapphire multisport GPS watches. Designed for all-day wearability, these rugged devices put advanced training status, running/cycling dynamics and environmentally adjusted Vo2 Max estimates right at your fingertips. Plus, a first-of-its-kind pacepro feature helps keep your pacing strategy on track — providing grade-adjusted guidance as you run a course. You’ll have preloaded topo maps and ski maps for more than 2, 000 worldwide ski resorts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Black Friday 2020

Fitness Tracker Garmin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

TACKLIFE portable jump starters, tire inflators, more u...
AeroGarden helps you grow herbs and veggies all year ro...
Finally put LEDs in your house: Sylvania 24-pack 800-lu...
Black Friday Instant Pot deals now live from $49: Duo E...
Ninja multi-cooker and kitchenware up to $110 off at Am...
Razer Black Friday sale takes up to 50% off gaming keyb...
Score highly-rated Segway electric scooters from $170 a...
Citizen, Bulova, and many other watches fall as low as ...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Samsung’s latest Galaxy smartwatches and fitness trackers up to 25% off from $50

$50 Learn More
Up to 33% off

Fitbit Black Friday sale up to 33% off: Versa 2 at $130, Charge 4 $100, more from $50

$50+ Learn More
Save up to 30%

TicWatch Pro Smartwatch hits Amazon low of $180 (Save 30%), more from $102

From $102 Learn More
Reg. $120

MyProtein Black Friday sale now live: 6.6-lbs. Impact Whey Isolate $33 (Reg. $120) + more

$33 Learn More
Save up to 50%

Razer Black Friday sale takes up to 50% off gaming keyboards, mice, more from $33

$33+ Learn More
Up to 30%

DEWALT tools highlight today’s Gold Box from $49 (Save up to 30%)

From $49 Learn More
Shop now

Score highly-rated Segway electric scooters from $170 and more at up to 31% off

31% off Learn More
60% off

Citizen, Bulova, and many other watches fall as low as $19 for Black Friday (Up to 60% off)

From $19 Learn More