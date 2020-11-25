KitchenAid toasters and cooking accessories now starting from $6 at Amazon

-
AmazonHome GoodsBlack Friday 2020kitchenaid
Reg. $50+ From $6

Amazon is now offering a series of notable early Black Friday deals on KitchenAid small appliances and accessories. One standout is the KitchenAid Stainless Steel Toaster for $39.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $70, it goes for closer to $54 these days and is now at the lowest price we can find. Along with the brushed stainless steel exterior, this model features 1.5-inch wide slots for everything from thick sourdoughs to bagels and english muffins. It looks great on the countertop and comes with hidden cord storage as well as a full-width, removable crumb tray. Rated 4+ stars from over 240 Amazon customers. Head below for more early Black Friday KitchenAid deals. 

Early Black Friday KitchenAid deals:

You’ll also want to browse through these rare Black Friday simplehuman deals at up to 25% off as well as the ongoing Anova smart sous vide cooker deals at up 50% off. We also have price drops on SodaStream machines, Weber’s Connect Smart Hub, and much more right here

More on the KitchenAid Stainless Steel Toaster:

  • Handle bagels, English muffins, and Thick breads like sourdough easily. Both slots are 1 1/2 inches wide to accommodate whatever you’re toasting
  • Bagel and cancel buttons
  • Offers durability and style, particularly the stainless steel housing and steel interior
  • Store the cord neatly on the bottom of the toaster when not in use
  • Catches crumbs from Toasted bread in a durable, Full-width tray. Hand wash only

