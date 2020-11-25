KitchenAid toasters and cooking accessories now starting from $6 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering a series of notable early Black Friday deals on KitchenAid small appliances and accessories. One standout is the KitchenAid Stainless Steel Toaster for $39.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $70, it goes for closer to $54 these days and is now at the lowest price we can find. Along with the brushed stainless steel exterior, this model features 1.5-inch wide slots for everything from thick sourdoughs to bagels and english muffins. It looks great on the countertop and comes with hidden cord storage as well as a full-width, removable crumb tray. Rated 4+ stars from over 240 Amazon customers. Head below for more early Black Friday KitchenAid deals.

Early Black Friday KitchenAid deals:

You’ll also want to browse through these rare Black Friday simplehuman deals at up to 25% off as well as the ongoing Anova smart sous vide cooker deals at up 50% off. We also have price drops on SodaStream machines, Weber’s Connect Smart Hub, and much more right here.

More on the KitchenAid Stainless Steel Toaster:

Handle bagels, English muffins, and Thick breads like sourdough easily. Both slots are 1 1/2 inches wide to accommodate whatever you’re toasting

Bagel and cancel buttons

Offers durability and style, particularly the stainless steel housing and steel interior

Store the cord neatly on the bottom of the toaster when not in use

Catches crumbs from Toasted bread in a durable, Full-width tray. Hand wash only

