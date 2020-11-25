SimpliSafe’s Black Friday sale takes 50% or more off smart security packages

SimpliSafe’s Black Friday sale is now live and taking up to 55% off its selection of smart home security systems. Shipping is free across the board. You’ll also score a free SimpliCam, as well. While there are quite a few ways to dive into the SimpliSafe game, its 9-piece Hearth Security System at $187 is our top pick. Those willing to add a monitoring plan into the mix can drop the price to $168. Down from $374, today’s offer is as much 55% in savings, beating our previous mention on a similar package by up to $42, and marking a new all-time low. This bundle includes the required base station and keypad alongside three entry sensors, a smoke detector, key fob, siren, and motion detector. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured package is quite the right fit for your home, you can still lock-in the same 50% or more price cut on the rest of its security systems included in the SimpliSafe Black Friday sale. And if none of the preconfigured options are going to work either, you can build a custom package at up to 55% off, too.

All of SimpliSafe’s security systems integrate with your Alexa and Assistant-focused smart homes for voice control and more. You’ll also be able to integrate the packages with other smart home gear from brands like August.

But if it’s the smart home lighting you’re after, there are plenty of savings to be had in our guide right here. One highlight falls to the 10% off Nanoleaf sitewide sale that’s offering some rare savings on its latest HomeKit accessories. Not to mention, Philips Hue is taking up to 30% off its smart home gear, as well.

More on SimpliSafe security systems:

Of the 126 million homes in America, only 20% have home security. At Simplisafe, we’re changing that. Our goa is simple: to make homes safe for everyone, and not with false security, but with real protection. Our frustration-free DIY home surveillance system bundles have precise sensors to know the difference between a family pet and an unwanted intruder, and are designed with long range sensors for entire home protection. Simplisafe is for homes of all sizes and is built with unprecedented safeguards to keep your home protected against power outages, downed Wi-Fi, cut landlines, and physical attacks from hammers, bats, and more. 

