Click and Grow smart indoor gardens see rare Black Friday deals from $70

Click and Grow has now launched Black Friday pricing on its lineup of indoor smart gardens. You can now score The Smart Garden 3 for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, like it still fetches at Amazon, this is 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. This model can grow fresh herbs, fruits, and vegetables indoors all year round (up to three plants simultaneously). Using a “perfectly calibrated” and automated watering, lighting, and nutrients system, The Smart Garden 3 cares for itself and ships with a complementary set of three basil plants. Just drop in the included plant pods, fill the water reservoir up, and plug it in. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds on Amazon. More Click and Grow Black Friday deals below. 

Click and Grow Black Friday deals:

We are also tracking some big-time offers on the popular AeroGarden indoor garden solutions. You can browse through the various models and accessories on sale right here from $15. Then score yourself some discounted succulents at Amazon and head over to our Black Friday hub for even more. 

More on The Smart Garden 3:

The Smart Garden 3 is an innovative indoor garden that cares for itself and grows fresh, flavourful herbs, fruits and vegetables for you. Experience all the benefits of having your own garden, no matter where you live. The Click & Grow indoor garden works just like a capsule coffee machine, but for plants. Instead of coffee pods, we offer biodegradable plant pods that have seeds and nutrients inside so you could enjoy homegrown food all year.

