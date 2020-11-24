Early Black Friday indoor plant and succulent deals from $13.50 at Amazon (Up to 25% off)

We have now spotted a number of notable early Black Friday succulent offers via Amazon at up to 25% off. You can score a 20-pack of Shop Succulents Hand Selected Mini Succulents for $30 shipped. That’s 25% off the regular $40 price tag and the lowest we can find. Whether you’re looking to add some greenery to the home office or planning on splitting this bundle up for various gifts, today’s offer is worth a closer look. Each succulent comes in a 2-inch square pot, fully-rooted in soil and only requires watering once a week (or less, details here). Rated 4+ stars from over 8,200 Amazon customers. Head below for even more early Black Friday succulent offers at Amazon.

More Black Friday succulent/plant deals:

Speaking of indoor greenery, the AeroGarden Sprout is now seeing its very first notable discount to $70 and you’ll find even more AeroGarden gear starting from $15 right here. Then hit up our Green Deals roundup for offers on snow throwers and other environmentally-friendly products to maintain your outdoor space.

More on the Shop Succulents bundle:

Succulents of different varieties. Each succulent may vary from pictures shown. Succulents come in 2 ” square pots fully rooted in soil. Water 1x/week. During dormancy (winter), 1x every 2 -3 weeks. Completely soak the soil, then dry out completely before watering again. Do not use a spray bottle as water on leaves could cause damage. During the growing season, a balanced fertilizer, which has been diluted to 1/4 strength, can be added to the water for each watering.

