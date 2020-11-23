AeroGarden Sprout sees first discount to $70 (Save 30%), more from $15

Amazon is currently offering the AeroGarden Sprout Indoor Grower for $69.99 shipped. Usually fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen to date. Delivering a way to grow herbs and veggies indoors this winter, AeroGarden’s Sprout is the most compact offering in its lineup. It wont take up too much room on the kitchen countertop or wherever you place it, and can grow three plants at a time. Like other AeroGarden growers, it still leverages a hydroponic system with LED lighting to cultivate crops year-round. As a #1 new release, it carries a 5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For environmentally-conscious shoppers, our Green Deals guide is ripe with other discounts to check out today.

AeroGarden Sprout features:

Experience better plant growth from your AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden with a sleek modern look, new silent pump, and simple soft-touch button to control lights and reset plant food reminders. Grow up to 3 plants can be grown at a time, up to 10″ tall. Plants grow in water, not soil – an advanced indoor garden made simple!

