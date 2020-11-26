Save 20% on ConnectSense energy-monitoring smart plugs and more from $14

Grid Connect Inc via Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its ConnectSense smart home accessories starting at $14. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is on the ConnectSense Smart Outlet² for $47.96. Usually selling for $60, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is one of the first price cuts in 2020, and is the best we’ve tracked this year. Bringing two outlets to your setup, this smart plug works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box and without needing an extra hub. On top of being able to control a pair of lights, or other appliances, there’s also energy monitoring features here, too. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other ConnectSense smart home accessories:

Speaking of HomeKit smart home gear, the Nanoleaf Black Friday sale is now live with a rare chance to take 10% off sitewide. With offers on its latest Shapes lighting panels and more, it’s worth checking out everything in the sale to add some flair into your setup. Or just dive into our smart home guide for more, like today’s Eve 30% off sale.

ConnectSense Smart Outlet² features:

With the ConnectSense Smart Outlet², controlling and monitoring the power usage in your home has never been easier. Paired with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Assistant you can control your lamps, fans or other appliances with the power of your voice. The Smart Outlet² allows devices to be controlled whenever you want, wherever you choose with no hub required.

