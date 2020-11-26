Eve’s popular HomeKit sensors, smart plugs, more now up to 30% off for Black Friday

Eve’s official Amazon storefront has kicked off its Black Friday savings with up to 30% off a selection of its HomeKit accessories. Headlining is the Eve Energy Strip at $69.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer is the second-best we’ve tracked to date, beats our previous mention by $15, and saves you $30. With three individually-controllable outlets, the Eve Energy Strip works over Wi-Fi without a hub and integrates with HomeKit for Siri voice control and more. It also monitors power consumption, allowing you to keep tabs on how much energy specific appliances are using. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 100 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $30.

Like the featured deal, you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon for each listing in order to lock-in the discounted price.

Other notable Eve HomeKit accessories deals:

Our smart home guide is packed with Black Friday savings at this point, so even if there’s nothing from today’s Eve sale that catches your eye, there’s bound to be something else worth adding to your setup. Highlights so far include up to 30% off Philips Hue HomeKit lighting from $15, which is joined by a sitewide Nanoleaf sale and even more right here.

Eve Energy Strip features:

Power users rejoice. With Eve Energy Strip, individually control three outlets with the app or Siri. Put devices on autopilot. Rest assured that your appliances are safeguarded by overcurrent, overvoltage, and surge protection. Plus track their combined power consumption. Equipped with cutting-edge Apple HomeKit technology, and crafted to absolute perfection, Eve Energy Strip connects directly to your Wi-Fi network without a bridge. And never sends your private data to a cloud.

