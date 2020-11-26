DSW Black Friday Sale has holiday deals from $8: Cole Haan, adidas, Nike, more

30% off From $8

The DSW Black Friday Sale offers 30% off sitewide with promo code BFSAVINGS at checkout. Find great deals on Nike, adidas, Steve Madden, Cole Haan, UGG, and more. Plus, when you spend $39 or more receive a free weekender tote bag. DSW Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The Nike Court Royale 2 Sneakers are sure to elevate your causal style. These sneakers are currently on sale for $46 and originally was priced at $65. These shoes pair well with joggers, jeans, or khaki pants alike. I love the large Nike logo on the side and the high-top design. They also have a mesh interior that helps you to stay cool and breathable. Head below the jump to find our top picks from DSW or you can shop our entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out fashion guide for an array of top brand Black Friday Deals that are live including Cole HaanNike, adidasSperry, and more.

