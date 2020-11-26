Home Depot DEWALT Black Friday sale takes up to 40% off combo kits and much more

Home Depot’s biggest DEWALT Black Friday sale of the year is now underway with over 300 sets of tools, accessories, and more discounted. You can save upwards of 40% off a wide variety of everyday DIY essentials for your garage or workspace. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup, as well, at no extra cost. Our top pick is DEWALT’s 5-tool Combo Kit for $299. As a comparison, that’s down $100 from the regular going rate, beats our previous mention by $25, and the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. This kit includes a random orbital sander, circular saw, impact and drill drivers, along with multiple batteries, a carrying case, and charger. Rated 4/5 stars. More below.

Need more power? Pick up DEWALT’s 2-tool Hammerdrill and Impact Driver Kit for $299. That’s a 25% savings from the regular going rate. You’ll get an upgraded design here on both drills, making it suitable for more robust projects. You’ll get two 5Ah batteries with purchase and a wall charger here. The upgraded build here also delivers a more robust toolbox. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

There are plenty of additional deals to be found during Home Depot’s DEWALT Black Friday sale. You’ll also want to check out BLACK+DECKER’s 109-piece bit set at $15 along with a host of other accessory deals today. Today’s Gerber multi-tool Gold Box is also worth a look while we’re on the subject of deals today, as well.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

DEWALT 5-tool Combo Kit features:

The DEWALT 5-Tool Combo Kit (DCK560D1M1) is ideal for most cutting, driving or sanding applications. The kit includes a DCD708 Atomic Drill/Driver, DCF809 Atomic Impact Driver, DCS354 Atomic Oscillating Mult-Tool, DCW210 XR Random Orbital Sander and DCS393 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw. This kit also includes one 20V MAX* XR 4Ah battery, one 20V MAX* 2Ah compact battery, charger and bag.

