iPad mini 5 gets Black Friday treatment, now from $335 shipped ($69 off)

Amazon offers Apple’s iPad mini 5 Wi-Fi 64GB in multiple colors for $334.99 shipped. That’s a $64 savings from the regular going rate, $15 under our previous mention, and the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Jump up to the 256GB model for $479.99, which is down from the usual $549 going rate. Apple’s iPad mini 5 features a 7.9-inch Retina display that’s backed by an A12 Bionic chip. You’ll also find 8 and 7MP cameras along with stereo speakers, support for Touch ID, and up to 10-hours of battery life on a single charge. For kids or those wanting the most portable option in the iPad family, the mini is a great option at this discounted price.

Put your savings to work and grab this iPad mini 5 smart case in various colors starting at $13. With 360-degree protection and smart cover functionality, this is an easy way to make sure your iPad stays safe from harm whether you’re at home or on-the-go. Not to mention an essential buy if you’re giving this as a gift this holiday season.

Looking for the latest iPad Pros? Those are on sale too. Amazon is taking up to $150 off both 11- and 12.9-inch models, marking some of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time.

Swing by our Apple guide for even more deals throughout Black Friday on all of the latest tech out of Cupertino. This includes Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, both are which are on sale during Thanksgiving week.

iPad mini 5 features:

7.9-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

