Consider trying the Joule Sous Vide Cooker this holiday season, now $150 for Black Friday

-
Home GoodsBlack Friday 2020Breville
Reg. $200 $150

Amazon offers the Breville Joule Sous Vide System for $149.95 shipped. That’s down 25% from the regular going rate which equates to $50 in savings. Today’s deal is also the best we’ve tracked in 2020 at Amazon. This sous vide cooker delivers up to 1100W of power and is both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi compatible. I started dabbling in sous vide after receiving a cooker a few years back. It’s definitely a must-try for any foodie and even more so in 2020 as we’re doing more cooking at home. Being able to easily start meals hours or days in advance is both easy and fun. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 2,200 Amazon customers.

You’ll need a container to start your sous vide adventures. Consider going with this top-rated option from Everie. It has a lid, which is ideal for keeping those warm baths at the correct temperatures for hours on end. This model is also BPA-free, so you know your food will be cooked safely, which is important given how long sous vide sessions can go on.

Of course, the popular alternative to the Joule is Anova’s sous vide system. Coincidentally, it’s also on sale over at Amazon where you can save up to 50% off select models with deals from $139. Check out our coverage here along with all of the best Black Friday deals in our home goods guide as you shop through Thanksgiving and beyond.

Breville Joule features:

  • Smallest, sleekest sous vide tool available at just 11 inches tall and 1.1 pounds, with streamlined white body and finishes.
  • Saves space: Half the size of other sous vide machines, it’s small enough to slip into a top drawer.
  • Heats up fast: 1100 watts of power for hyper-fast water heating. Operating Requirements: Frequency 50 to 60 Hz, single phase

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Black Friday 2020

Breville

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Weber’s official rotisserie attachment upgrades y...
GoPro’s Black Friday HERO9 bundle includes $446 w...
iRig iOS/Mac Micro Guitar Amp now $100 for Black Friday...
Amazon’s furniture deals include coffee tables, d...
Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbo...
Nike Black Friday sale: 20% off Dri-FIT, Tech Fleece, J...
Thanksgiving blender deals now live from $30: NutriBull...
Synology’s 2-bay NAS is great for beginners at a ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Amazon slashes up to 50% off Anova’s Smart Sous Vide Cookers for Black Friday

From $139 Learn More
Reg. $80+

Early Black Friday SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker deals from $47.50 (Reg. $80+)

$47.50+ Learn More
50% off

Dash kitchenware up to 50% off with deals from $16: Egg cookers, toasters, more

From $16 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Home Goods: Instant Pot Nova $70, 40% off Ninja, robo vacs, more

Learn More
Reg. $50+

KitchenAid toasters and cooking accessories now starting from $6 at Amazon

From $6 Learn More
50% off

Thanksgiving blender deals now live from $30: NutriBullet, Vitamix, Magic Bullet, more

From $30 Learn More
40% off

Amazon’s furniture deals include coffee tables, desks, and more from $52 (Up to 40% off)

From $52 Learn More
From $15

Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox/PC $80, Ryzen 7 3700X $280, more

$80 Learn More