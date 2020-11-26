Consider trying the Joule Sous Vide Cooker this holiday season, now $150 for Black Friday

Amazon offers the Breville Joule Sous Vide System for $149.95 shipped. That’s down 25% from the regular going rate which equates to $50 in savings. Today’s deal is also the best we’ve tracked in 2020 at Amazon. This sous vide cooker delivers up to 1100W of power and is both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi compatible. I started dabbling in sous vide after receiving a cooker a few years back. It’s definitely a must-try for any foodie and even more so in 2020 as we’re doing more cooking at home. Being able to easily start meals hours or days in advance is both easy and fun. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 2,200 Amazon customers.

You’ll need a container to start your sous vide adventures. Consider going with this top-rated option from Everie. It has a lid, which is ideal for keeping those warm baths at the correct temperatures for hours on end. This model is also BPA-free, so you know your food will be cooked safely, which is important given how long sous vide sessions can go on.

Of course, the popular alternative to the Joule is Anova’s sous vide system. Coincidentally, it’s also on sale over at Amazon where you can save up to 50% off select models with deals from $139. Check out our coverage here along with all of the best Black Friday deals in our home goods guide as you shop through Thanksgiving and beyond.

Breville Joule features:

Smallest, sleekest sous vide tool available at just 11 inches tall and 1.1 pounds, with streamlined white body and finishes.

Saves space: Half the size of other sous vide machines, it’s small enough to slip into a top drawer.

Heats up fast: 1100 watts of power for hyper-fast water heating. Operating Requirements: Frequency 50 to 60 Hz, single phase

