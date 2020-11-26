Lenovo Assistant-enabled Smart Displays drop to new lows from $57 (Save up to 43%)

Lenovo is currently offering its Smart Display 7 for $56.99 shipped when code EXTRAFIVE has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $100 going rate, today’s offer saves you 43%, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new all-time low. Lenovo’s Smart Display brings Google Assistant to a 7-inch screen complete with the ability to control your smart home and more. It’s a fantastic option to accompany you in the kitchen as a sous-chef or elsewhere in your home for pulling up smart camera feeds, watching videos, and everything else Assistant excels at. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Also on sale, Lenovo offers its Smart Display 10 for $94.99 with the aforementioned code. Down from $150, today’s offer amounts to 37% in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and is the best we’ve tracked this year. Delivering a similar feature set to the lead deal, you’re getting a larger 10-inch screen here and the same Assistant functionality. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 385 customers.

While we’re still seeing some of the best prices to date on Lenovo’s Smart Clocks from $24, there are plenty of other ways to bring Assistant into your setup. Nearly all of Google’s Nest accessories have dropped in price ahead of Black Friday, with its smart displays, speakers, and more on sale from $19.

Lenovo Smart Display 7 features:

Enjoy all the functionality of the Google Assistant and a 7″ touchscreen with the blizzard white Lenovo 7″ Smart Display. It is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity to browse online content, control your compatible smart home devices, and connect with other local Google Assistant-equipped devices. You can make and receive video calls with its built-in, front-facing 2MP camera and the onboard dual-microphone array.

