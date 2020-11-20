Bring Assistant to the nightstand with Lenovo Smart Clocks from $25 (Save up to 52%)

Walmart is currently offering the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $24.88 with free shipping for Walmart+ members or in orders over $35. Typically fetching $49, today’s offer amounts to 49% in savings, matches the expected Black Friday price, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Bringing Google Assistant to your nightstand, Lenovo’s new Smart Clock Essential packs an LED display for showcasing the time alongside doubling as an alarm clock. You’ll be able to summon Google’s voice assistant for commanding smart home gear and much more, and a 2.4A USB charging port rounds out the notable features. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale at Walmart, you can score the Lenovo Assistant-powered Smart Clock for $39 shipped. Usually selling for up to $80, today’s offer is matching the second-best we’ve seen to date and is matching the expected Black Friday price, as well. Here you’re getting a similar nightstand-friendly design, but with a built-in display and the same Assistant functionality. Over 955 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features:

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the ultimate smart clock for any room. With a big & bold display you can check out the time from across the room, whether in the kitchen, in the living room or on a shelf. Talk to Google for hands-free help.

