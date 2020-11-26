Satechi Black Friday sale now live: HomeKit plug $30, Apple Watch charger $75, more

Satechi’s Black Friday sale is now live with 25% off sitewide including some of the brand’s latest accessories and more. There’s also a selection of products discounted by an additional up to 50% off when promo code BF25 is applied during checkout. Headlining is the Satechi Dual Smart Outlet for $29.99 when the code is used. Many items in today’s sale are shipping for $0.01. That’s down from the usual up to $60 price tag and matching the Amazon all-time low price. Satechi’s Dual Smart Outlet differs from the competition by offering two voice-controlled plugs. It only takes up a single receptacle at a time, allowing room for neighboring outlets. Aside from HomeKit support, this model also tracks and monitors energy to help cut down on excess usage. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

Another standout is the Quatro Wireless 10000mAh Power Bank for $75. As a comparison, it typically goes for $100. We recently reviewed this high-end power bank that features a 10000mAh capacity, USB-C PD connectivity, and a built-in Apple Watch charger. It’s a great option for overnight stays when you’re not willing to bring along multiple chargers and cables. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

We’re also eyeing the Aluminum USB-C Mobile Pro Hub for $47.99. This iPad Pro-designed hub typically goes for $60. If you’re a mobile creator, this is a great way to add a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C and A ports, and a HDMI output to your device. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For more deals, head over to today’s coverage of the Eve Black Friday sale that’s taking up to 30% off a selection of HomeKit sensors, smart plugs, and much more. Check out all of our top picks here.

Satechi Dual Outlet Plug features:

Simplify your home routine with the Satechi Dual Smart Outlet, ideal for controlling appliances remotely or automatically turning lights, coffee makers, TVs and more, off and on. Designed with convenience in mind, the Dual Smart Outlet features dual power outlets to individually control up to two connected appliances at once and real-time monitoring of your devices’ power consumption over time.

