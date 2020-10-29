You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Last month, Satechi unveiled its latest creation for iPhone and Apple Watch: the Quatro Wireless Charger. With a premium build, wireless charging, and integrated Apple Watch support, this battery differs from many of the other alternatives we feature on 9to5Toys with a heavy focus on materials. Satechi has long been known as one of the standard bearers in the Apple accessory ecosystem, but at $100, it’s asking a lot of consumers that have already shelled out $1,000 or more for an iPhone. So is the Quatro worth the high price tag? More below in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

Satechi Quatro Wireless charges multiple devices at once on-the-go

We’ve seen plenty of options on the market in recent years that can power multiple devices at once. That includes a variety that also offer up support for Apple Watch, as well. Satechi looks to break away from the pack with a premium design that includes a matte black finish with shiny polished silver highlights. Inside you’ll find a 10000mAh battery.

Alongside the integrated Apple Watch charger, Satechi provides wireless powers via the Qi pad at 5W. There’s also a 2.4A USB-A port on the end alongside an 18W USB-C PD output.

Other notable features include:

Experience the convenience of wireless charging on-the-go with the Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank — 10000 mAh. Combining the best of both portable and wireless charging, the Quatro Power Bank features a Qi wireless charger, built-in Apple Watch charger, USB-C PD, and USB-A port to recharge multiple devices at once. Charging cables sold separately.

Satechi has long been purveyors of high-end Apple accessories, but for many, shelling out an extra $100 is going to be a non-starter. First, let’s look at why it costs $100.

The materials used here are certainly premium. In fact, I’d go so far as to say that this is the most high-end battery pack I’ve tested in all my years at 9to5Toys. The chrome highlights and matte black finish are very gourmet and go along beautifully with the latest iPhones from Apple. But one wonders how much the choice in materials is making the price jump up.

On the spec side of things, there’s certainly some left to be desired. 5W charging is mediocre in 2020, and the USB-C port would be well-served to output more than 18W. With today’s modern devices, we just need more power.

That said, the shining feature of the Satechi Quatro is its simplicity. If you’re away from home and don’t want to take a complicated wired charging setup, the Satechi Quatro can easily power up all your devices on an overnight stay. For those that are frequent travelers, the Quatro is a big winner. The 10000mAh battery should easily charge up to three devices once over or a single smartphone a few times.

