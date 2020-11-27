AeroGarden helps you grow herbs and veggies all year round: Bounty Basic $160, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 28% off AeroGarden Bounty kits. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Bounty Basic model at $159.95. As a comparison, it originally sold for $300 but trends around $200 these days. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. AeroGarden’s Bounty Basic delivers everything you need to enjoy herbs and more throughout the year. Customizable LED lights and enough space for nine plants at a time are additional highlights. With winter months in full-swing, this is a great time to jumpstart your plants for warmer weather. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more.

The featured deal above is likely overkill in both price and features for many aspiring at-home botanists. Consider going with the AeroGarden Harvest instead for $60 less and get your feet wet with a more entry-level model. This kit ships with six starter pods and has enough space for up to six plants at a time with room to grow nearly a foot tall. Built-in LED lights, a small footprint, and great ratings round out the top AeroGarden Harvest details.

We also have a number of notable price drops in our Green Deals guide, as well. That includes this year’s Greenworks Black Friday sale that’s currently on-going with great deals on electric lawn mowers and much more.

AeroGarden Bounty features:

AeroGardens are the world’s leading indoor gardening systems. The AeroGarden Bounty Wi-Fi grows more, faster than any AeroGarden to date. You can grow up to 9 plants in this garden and they’ll love the 45 watts of high performance, energy efficient LED lighting. The LED lights are tuned to the specific spectrum that allows plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests.

