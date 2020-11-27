Amazon Black Friday Vitamix blender deals from $100 with up to 35% in savings

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Vitamix blenders. The 64-ounce Vitamix Explorian Blender is now down to $179.95 shipped in Amazon renewed condition. Regularly $270, new models are selling for over $290 right now with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. These Amazon renewed models are a great way to land a serious professional grade blender for your home kitchen at a huge discount. It will make short work of just about anything you throw at it with 10 variable speed settings and manual pulse options. The hardened stainless steel blades can cause enough friction to heat up soups, it carries a 4+ star rating from thousands, and is “backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.” More details below. 

If the high-end Vitamix option is still a bit much for you, head over to our Black Friday blenders roundup for options starting from $30. Brands include Ninja, NutriBullet, and more. Browse through the rest of today’s Black Friday Vitamix Amazon sale for additional offers from $100

Here are your Black Friday Instant Pot and Ninja multi cooker deals as well as this morning’s AeroGarden offers. Head over to our home goods and Black Friday deal hubs for more.

More on the Vitamix Explorian Blender:

  • Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups
  • Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups
  • Low-Profile 64-ounce Container: Perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets

