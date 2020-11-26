Thanksgiving blender deals now live from $30: NutriBullet, Vitamix, Magic Bullet, more

Amazon is now offering the NutriBullet Rx Blender for $79.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday sale. Regularly $150, this is $70 or 47% in savings and the lowest we can find. It is also matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon all-time. This 1700-watt blender is now one of the most affordable brand-name options out there that can also heat up the ingredients alongside the ability to create “purees and juices with smooth, even consistencies.” It ships with a few different blending jars as well as the SouperBlast pitcher, and a cleaning brush. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More Thanksgiving blender deals below.

More Thanksgiving blender deals:

You’ll also find some hand blenders and mixer attachment deals in our KitchenAid Black Friday Amazon roundup. But be sure to swing by our home goods guide for huge deals on Anova smart sous vide cookers, SodaStream machines, all of the now live Instant Pot offers, and much more.

More on the NutriBullet Rx Blender:

Extract the nutrients in your food for a healthier diet with this NutriBullet RX countertop blender. The powerful 1700W motor with hands-free technology breaks down tough ingredients easily, while the heating function lets you serve soups and sauces at the optimum temperature. This NutriBullet RX countertop blender features two dishwasher-safe cups for easier cleaning.

