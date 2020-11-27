Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G hits $549 ($150 off), more Black Friday deals from $500

Amazon is offering the Factory Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $549 shipped. Down from its $699 list price, today’s deal saves you $150 and is the best available. If you’re still rocking an older, beat up smartphone, it’s time to upgrade. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G offers the latest cellular technology, capable of connecting to 5G networks. You’ll find three cameras around the back, capable of up to 30X Space Zoom, allowing you to capture holiday memories like never before. Night mode is also present, allowing you to take pictures even in low-light scenarios when other cameras just can’t make the cut. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller. Learn more in our hands-on review.

More unlocked Samsung Android smartphones on sale:

Looking for something different? Right now we’re tracking a OnePlus Black Friday sale that has deals from $30, Motorola devices from $120, the Galaxy Note 10+ at $650, and Verizon’s Android sale that has the Pixel 4a for FREE plus much more.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features:

Pro-Grade Camera: The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE mobile phone features high-powered pro lenses for beautiful portraits, stunning landscapes and crisp close-ups in any light with its 3X optical zoom

30X Space Zoom: Whether you want your cellphone to zoom in close from afar or magnify details of something nearby, 30X Space Zoom gives you the power to get closer

Night Mode: Capture crisp images and vibrant video with Night Mode and create high-quality content in low light — no flash required with this smartphone

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!