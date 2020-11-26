Verizon Black Friday: Google Pixel 4a FREE, 4a 5G $5/mo., Pixel 5 up to $700 off, more

Verizon is offering a wide selection of Android smartphones at some of the best prices of the season. One stand-out is the Google Pixel 4a 5G for $5 per month when you add a new line and activate it on an eligible Unlimited plan. As always, activation fees of up to $40 may apply. This saves $480 overall and drops $20 per month off its normal going rate. If you’re still rocking an older smartphone, it’s time to upgrade. Google’s Pixel 4a 5G sports a 6.2-inch FHD+ display offering killer visuals for the price. A dual 12.2/16MP camera setup on the rear helps you capture holiday memories, and the 8MP front-facing lens is perfect for video calls. Plus, with 5G connectivity included by Verizon and supported by Google, you’ll have access to the fastest network possible. Learn more in our hands-on. Looking for something more premium? Head below for a few more of our favorites, but don’t forget to swing by Verizon’s landing page to view everything on sale.

More Android Black Friday deals at Verizon:

On AT&T? Well, right now, iPhone 12 mini is FREE with trade-in, the previous-generation XS is just $1 per month, and much more. While this sale is geared toward Apple users, it’s hard to argue with a FREE brand-new iPhone, so be sure to give it a look if you’re interested.

More about the Google Pixel 4a 5G:

The all day battery can last up to 48 hours with Extreme Battery Saver

Your phone will automatically receive the latest OS and security updates for at least 3 years; the custom-made Titan M chip helps secure the operating system and sensitive data, like passwords

Take vibrant photos on your phone even in the dark with Night Sight, bring studio-quality light to your pictures of people with Portrait Light; and get more scenery and people in the shot with the rear-facing ultrawide lens

With Call Screen, Google Assistant filters out detected spammers without interrupting you and provides helpful information about callers you don’t recognize before you answer your phone

With HD Google Duo screen sharing, you can read articles, watch live sports, and video chat with friends and family

