Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+ falls to Black Friday price early at $650 (Save $200)

Microsoft is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB Android Smartphone for $649.99 shipped. Typically fetching $850 at Amazon these days, here you’re saving $200 with today’s offer matching the all-time low and advertised Black Friday price. If you don’t need the latest and greatest from Samsung, Note 10+ delivers flagship features like a 6.8-inch display, all-day battery life, and triple camera array for less. There’s also an included S-Pen that lets you take notes and accomplish other creative tasks, alongside acting as a remote camera shutter. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

Use some of your savings to wrap your new smartphone in a case for added protection. One of Samsung’s official leather covers will run you $43 at Amazon right now, bringing some added style to the handset. Or if you’re just in the market for something a bit more affordable, going with the highly-rated Spigen Tough Armor case for $18 will keep your device protected for less. It also packs a kickstand, as well.

Those who don’t mind going the refurbished route can cash in on some even deeper savings, with Woot’s 1-day sale still delivering various Android smartphones at the lowest prices to date. Or just check out all of the other deals in our Android guide, including the best apps and games ahead of Black Friday.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features:

Fast charging, long lasting intelligent power and super speed processing outlast whatever you throw at Note 10 plus. S pen’s newest Evolution gives you the power of air gestures, a remote shutter and playlist button and handwriting to text, all in One Magic wand. With a full set of Pro lenses, super stabilization, live video bokeh and precision audio recording, Note 10 plus is a studio in your pocket

