Motorola’s Black Friday sale takes up to $400 of Android smartphones from $120

Motorola has kicked off a series of Black Friday discounts on its lineup of Android smartphones. Many of the price cuts are matched at Amazon. Our top pick is the the Motorola edge+ 256GB Android Smartphone for $699.99 shipped. Down from its $1,000 going rate, today’s offer saves you 30%, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new all-time low. As one of the latest flagship handsets from Motorola, the edge+ delivers a 6.7-inch FHD AMOLED display with wrap-around design and a 108MP triple camera array. On top of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, there’s also 5G connectivity and a Snadragon 865 to power the experience. Rated 4/5 stars and you can get a look at all of the details in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for more from $120.

Other Motorola Android smartphone deals:

Ahead of Black Friday, we’re already seeing many of the year’s best deals on Android smartphones. You can still cash in on Google Pixel 5 at an Amazon low of $649, alongside offers on the latest OnePlus handsets, and more in our guide.

Motorola edge+ features:

The new motorola edge+ has the fastest performance and 5G speeds, the highest resolution smartphone camera, the loudest audio, and the boldest display. In a class of its own, the Endless Edge display wraps nearly 90° around both sides and stretches 6.7”. See a billion shades of color with HDR10+ and scroll smoothly with the 90Hz refresh rate.

