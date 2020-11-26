OnePlus Black Friday sale discounts 8 Pro to $750, 7T $349, more + free OnePlus Buds

Update 11/26 @ 1:27 AM: B&H is now offering the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB 5G Android Smartphone for $749.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just keep in mind that B&H isn’t including bundled OnePlus Buds like the deal below for $799.

OnePlus is kicking off its Black Friday sale by offering its unlocked 8 Pro 256GB 5G Android Smartphone bundled with a pair of OnePlus Buds for $799 shipped. Also available for $1 more at Amazon without the earbuds. Usually selling for $999, the added value of the earbuds saves you $278 with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. OnePlus 8 Pro delivers a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate alongside 5G connectivity, 256GB of storage, and a Snapdragon 865 SoC. You’ll also benefit from a 48MP quad-camera array. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 895 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more of the OnePlus Black Friday deals.

Across its entire lineup of smartphones, OnePlus is throwing in a free pair of its true wireless or corded Bluetooth earbuds, adding as much as $79 in value to each of the cash discounts. Both of its audio offerings are seeing price cuts on their own as well, alongside all of the other handsets on sale today.

Other OnePlus Black Friday deals

But if it’s the latest from Google you’re after, the new Pixel 5 has dropped to an all-time low of $649 at Amazon for the first time. This was one of our most anticipated Black Friday offers, which is sure to be joined by even more Android smartphones as the week goes on.

OnePlus 8 Pro features:

Lead with Speed | 120 Hz Fluid Display – Incredibly responsive with sensational color accuracy.  High-capacity 4510mAh battery – Speed up your charge with Warp Charge 30T + Warp Charge 30 Wireless with reverse wireless charging | 48 MP Quad Camera – Find your frame with a 48 MP main camera, 48 MP ultra wide angle camera, 3X telephoto lens with up to 30X Digital Zoom, and Color Filter Camera.

