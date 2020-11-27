New lows await DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 at $89, Osmo Pocket now $200 (Up to $100 off)

-
From $89

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Smartphone Gimbal for $89 shipped. Today’s deal knocks $50 off its list price and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $9. If you’re looking for a great way to stabilize your smartphone videos or photos, a gimbal is a perfect solution. DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 works with just about every smartphone on the market and folds up for easy storage when not being used. Stable footage can really give your iPhone videos a visual upgrade and make them more cinematic. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Want an all-in-one video solution? Well, head below for a new all-time low on the Osmo Pocket.

B&H is also offering the DJI Osmo Pocket 4K Video Camera for $199.99 shipped. Normally $300, today’s deal knocks an additional $49 off the current Amazon sale and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Osmo Pocket features a built-in 4K camera on a 2-axis gimbal, giving you an all-in-one video recorder. There’s a built-in screen that will show you what the camera sees, and it easily fits in your pocket or camera back so you can take it everywhere you go. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re on a tighter budget, this smartphone tripod is a great alternative. While it doesn’t offer stabilization while you’re walking around, it allows you to easily mount your smartphone in one place for taking family pictures, better selfies, or just timelapses of the sunset. Coming in at under $13 when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s a great alternative to both options above that keeps quite a bit of cash in your pocket.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 features:

  • Eliminate Shake – With a 3-axis gimbal that effectively reduces shaky footage, Osmo Mobile 3 delivers a super-smooth, stabilized image. A lightweight, ultra-responsive design reacts to your movements in real time, letting you focus more on the moment at hand.
  • Ergonomic Grip – Thanks to its intelligent design, Osmo Mobile 3 can be held for long periods of time. A comfortable grip fits perfectly in your palm, enabling you to create without limitations.
  • Your Story, Your Moment – From the extraordinary to the everyday, share your unique moment easily and creatively with Story mode.

