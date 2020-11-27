Tommy Hilfiger apparel, outerwear, more from $13 Prime shipped at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon’s offering up to 50% off Tommy Hilfiger apparel, shoes, outerwear, and more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Men’s Cotton V Neck Sweater for $28.99 shipped. This sweater is regularly priced at $60 and that’s the second lowest price we’ve ever recorded. You can choose from several color options and the logo on the chest is very fashionable. This sweater pairs nicely with jackets, vests, jeans, khakis, shorts, and more. It would make a fantastic gift idea and will be in their wardrobe for years. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 650 reviews on Amazon. Hit the jump to find additional deals today.

Our top picks include:

Check off your holiday gift list with our fashion guide that’s featuring tons of top brand Black Friday deals including Old Navy, Ralph Lauren, UGG, and many more.

Tommy Hilfiger V-Neck Sweater features:

Tommy Hilfiger V neck sweater for men with a solid design.

Sweater for men featuring a V neck design.

Men’s sweaters with long sleeves

Tommy Hilfiger sweater with embroidered flag and ribbed cuffs and hem

This sweater from Tommy Hilfiger will keep you warm when the cold weather calls

