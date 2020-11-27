Tommy Hilfiger apparel, outerwear, more from $13 Prime shipped at Amazon, today only

-
FashionBlack Friday 2020Tommy Hilfiger
50% off From $13

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon’s offering up to 50% off Tommy Hilfiger apparel, shoes, outerwear, and more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Men’s Cotton V Neck Sweater for $28.99 shipped. This sweater is regularly priced at $60 and that’s the second lowest price we’ve ever recorded. You can choose from several color options and the logo on the chest is very fashionable. This sweater pairs nicely with jackets, vests, jeans, khakis, shorts, and more. It would make a fantastic gift idea and will be in their wardrobe for years. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 650 reviews on Amazon. Hit the jump to find additional deals today.

Our top picks include:

Check off your holiday gift list with our fashion guide that’s featuring tons of top brand Black Friday deals including Old Navy, Ralph Lauren, UGG, and many more.

Tommy Hilfiger V-Neck Sweater features:

  • Tommy Hilfiger V neck sweater for men with a solid design.
  • Sweater for men featuring a V neck design.
  • Men’s sweaters with long sleeves
  • Tommy Hilfiger sweater with embroidered flag and ribbed cuffs and hem
  • This sweater from Tommy Hilfiger will keep you warm when the cold weather calls

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Black Friday 2020

Tommy Hilfiger

About the Author

Backcountry’s Cyber Event takes up to 60% off sit...
ViewSonic and Optoma projector deals include portable a...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday Sale cuts extr...
abode Black Friday sale takes up to 57% off HomeKit sec...
Cricut Joy DIY crafting machine hits Amazon low at $139...
Save up to 32% on highly-rated Holy Stone drones at new...
Timbuk2 backpacks, wallets, and more up to 72% off at A...
Gillette Black Friday Amazon sale from $8: Beard care g...
Show More Comments

Related

45% off

Amazon’s outerwear sale offers Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, more from $26 shipped, today only

From $26 Learn More
30% off

Amazon’s in-house brands fashion sale offers Goodthreads, Amazon Essentials, more from $10

From $10 Learn More
50% off

Old Navy’s Big Friday Sale takes 50% off with deals from just $5: Family pajamas, more

From $5 Learn More
50% off

Banana Republic’s Black Friday Event cuts 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off sale items from $5

From $5 Learn More
50% off

GAP’s Black Friday Sale refreshes your wardrobe with 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off

+ extra 10% off Learn More
60% off

Backcountry’s Cyber Event takes up to 60% off sitewide with deals on top-rated jackets from $25

From $25 Learn More
Up to 48% off

littleBits coding kits now up to 48% off: Avengers $67, Music $30, more from $16

$16+ Learn More
Up to 30%

Today only, score Black Friday deals on best-selling Graco car seats from $88

$88+ Learn More