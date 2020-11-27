The Macnificent 9 app bundle includes Unclutter, DaisyDisk, more at up to 78% off from $4

Unclutter has partnered with a number of other app developers to deliver the Macnificent 9 bundle this Black Friday. In all, if you pick up every app on sale, you’ll pay $59 for $272 worth of software. However, you can also opt to pick up each app individually at 50% off its normal rate, though buying everything that way would cost a bit more than buying the normal bundle. But, this way, you can pick and choose which apps you get. With the Macnificent 9 bundle, you’ll get Unclutter (of course), as well as Timemator 2, RapidWeaver 8, One Switch, Unite 3, Default Folder X, DaisyDisk, ForkLift 3, and Mosaic Pro. Ready to learn more? Swing by Unclutter’s landing page right here to view it all and check out what’s included. The best part is that each app will become a permanent addition to your collection, as you’ll get a lifetime license with your purchase.

Looking for other apps? Well, The 9to5Mac BundleHunt sale features nearly 50 top Mac apps with prices starting as low as $1. You’ll find quite a bit on sale here, from Screens to Fastest VPN, iTunes Converter, and much more.

Plus, you won’t want to miss the best Black Friday iOS and Mac app deals roundup. There’s plenty to browse there, and most of the deals won’t last forever, so you’ll need to act fast in order to cash in on the savings. From games to productivity, we’ve got all the best Black Friday deals right here for you to browse.

More about Unclutter:

Clipboard History – Track everything you copy into your Mac’s clipboard. You can browse the list of recent clips & recall any of them.

Quick Notes – Jot down casual notes without launching a text editor. You can find any note with a keyword, using the full-text search.

File Hub – Now you have a place to drop casual files to, without cluttering your Desktop or wasting time on searching for them.

