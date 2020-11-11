The 9to5Mac BundleHunt sale features nearly 50 top Mac apps from $1

The annual BundleHunt app sale in conjunction with 9to5Mac has now launched with deals from just $1. There are nearly 50 titles to choose from, all of which will become a permanent part of your library if you choose to purchase them. Additional discounts are available as you add more apps, making it a great time to load up your machine with fresh titles, which is particularly handy if you’ve scored one of the new Macs announced yesterday. Every app comes fully unlocked and compatible with the latest macOS. Head below for a few details on our top picks or dive into the entire sale here.

Notable apps in today’s sale include:

  • Screens: A powerful VNC client app that lets you control any computer from anywhere.
  • MacPilot: With the power of Unix and the simplicity of Macintosh, you have a phenomenal amount of untapped power in your hands!
  • Mosaic Pro: Powerful window manager that allows easy repositioning and resizing of macOS apps.
  • iTunes Converter: Easily remove DRM from iTunes M4P songs, M4P/M4B Audiobooks, Apple Music songs and Audible AA/AAX Audiobooks and output DRM-free MP3, AAC, AC3, AIFF, AU, FLAC, M4A, M4R, and MKA with 100% original quality.
  • Fastest VPN: A VPN that’s loaded with features for privacy, security, and online freedom.

Make sure to swing over to our roundup of the best iOS and Mac apps each day for even more deals on popular games, productivity software, and more.

