Contigo and Bubba travel mug Cyber Monday sale from $9.50 (Up to 38% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 38% off Bubba and Contigo water bottles, tumblers and more. One standout is the 2-pack of Contigo Autoseal West Loop Vaccuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mugs for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $35, today’s offer is more than 40% off and brings the price of the regular $20 Autoseal West Loop to just $10 a pop. They are perfect for you and your special someone, just for keeping one at the office, or to ensure you always have a clean one in rotation. These are 16-ounce stainless steel travel mugs with Autoseal technology to seal the lid between sips and to avoid leaks. The dishwasher-safe design is also insulate to keep “beverages hot for 5-hours or cold for 12.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 6,600 Amazon customers. More Bubba and Contigo Cyber Monday deals below.

Bubba and Contigo Cyber Monday deals:

Black Friday SodaStream deals are still live if you’re looking to take some sparkling water on-the-go in your tumbler. However, you might want to dive into the early Cyber Monday coffee maker deals as well including these Calphalon machines and what’s left of the Black Friday Keurig deals.

More on the Contigo Autoseal West Loop Travel Mugs:

Patented Autoseal lid automatically seals between sips to eliminate spills and leaks

Lid underside flips open completely for easy cleaning

Double wall vacuum insulated stainless steel keeps beverages hot for 5 hours or cold for 12 hours

Top rack dishwasher safe lid; 100 percent BPA free

Fits most single serve brewers and car cup holders

