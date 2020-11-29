Apple Watch Series 5 deals start at $299 for Cyber Monday, including Nike models, more

Various retailers are offering discounts on Apple Watch Series 5 this morning, with Amazon taking $100 off various standard models. Best Buy is matching, while offering Nike+ configurations starting at $299. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deals amount to as much as $130 off, which is $30 better than we saw on the entry-level models on Black Friday. Apple Watch Series 5 delivers an always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here. For an official alternative, Apple’s Pride bands are still on sale at this time, too.

Our Apple guide has plenty of deals for Cyber Monday. That includes AirPods marked down from $110 and Apple Watch Series 6, which is currently at $100 off. We’ve also spotted a deal on HomePod this weekend, as well.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS + Cellular

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

International emergency calling

